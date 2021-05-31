COVID-19: Saskatchewan hospitalizations at 108, 113 new infections

One COVID-19-related death was reported in Saskatchewan on Monday, bringing the province’s total up to 539 since the pandemic began.

The recently deceased was in the 80-plus age group from the Saskatoon zone, according to the Saskatchewan government.

Health officials said on Monday there were 113 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 46,748. The Saskatoon and Regina zones led the province with 24 new infections each.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is up to 138 from 137 on May 30.

According to the provincial government, 109 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total (10,732) reported as follows: far north west (243), far north east (46), north west (607), north central (471), north east (58), Saskatoon (1,695), central west (109), central east (594), Regina (4,646), south west (373), south central (750) and south east (1,074) zones. The residences of 66 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 108 patients with COVID-19: 83 are receiving inpatient care and 25 are in intensive care.

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 1,368. It is the lowest number reported since March 19, when there were 1,345 active cases in the province.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 44,841 following 174 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,748 COVID-19 tests were performed on May 30. To date, 861,286 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 725,648 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

