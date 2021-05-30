SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap comes into effect

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 7:00 am
Sunday marks Step 1 of Saskatchewan's reopening roadmap, which sees several public health measures loosened. View image in full screen
Sunday marks Step 1 of Saskatchewan's reopening roadmap, which sees several public health measures loosened. File / Global News

Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap begins Sunday, with more than 70 per cent of those aged 40 and older having received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It means the province is loosening its reins on public health measures and bringing Regina and the surrounding area in line with the rest of Saskatchewan.

Restaurants and bars across the province are allowed to increase the number of people at one table from four to six. Two metres or structural barriers between tables is required. VLTs can also reopen.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap helping guide other provinces' Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap helping guide other provinces
Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap helping guide other provinces

Dance floors and buffets remain closed.

At places of worship, the province is allowing 30 per cent capacity or 150 people, whichever is less. Physical distancing is a must between households.

Trending Stories

Group fitness classes that do intense training such as aerobics and spin can resume with three metres between participants.

Read more: COVID-19: Outdoor sports added to Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap

Private indoor and outdoor gatherings including household gatherings are limited to 10 people while public indoor gatherings are limited to 30 people. Public outdoor gatherings are limited to 150 people.

On May 25, the province announced outdoor sports are part of Step 1 originally planned to be included in Step 2.

Public health measures surrounding retail, personal care services, event facilities, casinos, bingo halls, theatres, art galleries, libraries and recreational facilities aren’t changing.

Read more: COVID-19: Step Two of Sask. re-opening begins June 20 after 70% of those 30 and older vaccinated

Those current measures can be found on the Saskatchewan government website.

Public health measures also remain in place for primary, secondary and post-secondary education and for childcare which can also be found online.

The provide-wide masking mandate remains in place.

Click to play video: 'Some small business owners feel left out of re-open plan' Some small business owners feel left out of re-open plan
Some small business owners feel left out of re-open plan – May 8, 2021
