COVID-19: Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap comes into effect

Step 1 of Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap begins Sunday, with more than 70 per cent of those aged 40 and older having received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It means the province is loosening its reins on public health measures and bringing Regina and the surrounding area in line with the rest of Saskatchewan.

Restaurants and bars across the province are allowed to increase the number of people at one table from four to six. Two metres or structural barriers between tables is required. VLTs can also reopen.

Dance floors and buffets remain closed.

At places of worship, the province is allowing 30 per cent capacity or 150 people, whichever is less. Physical distancing is a must between households.

Group fitness classes that do intense training such as aerobics and spin can resume with three metres between participants.

Private indoor and outdoor gatherings including household gatherings are limited to 10 people while public indoor gatherings are limited to 30 people. Public outdoor gatherings are limited to 150 people.

On May 25, the province announced outdoor sports are part of Step 1 originally planned to be included in Step 2.

Public health measures surrounding retail, personal care services, event facilities, casinos, bingo halls, theatres, art galleries, libraries and recreational facilities aren’t changing.

Those current measures can be found on the Saskatchewan government website.

Public health measures also remain in place for primary, secondary and post-secondary education and for childcare which can also be found online.

The provide-wide masking mandate remains in place.

