Health

Quebec reports under 350 new COVID-19 cases as infections and hospitalizations drop

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 12:06 pm
People enjoy restaurant patios as they re-open for the first time since last September in Montreal as Quebec begins easing its COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, May 28, 2021. View image in full screen
People enjoy restaurant patios as they re-open for the first time since last September in Montreal as Quebec begins easing its COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec is reporting 315 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday and two additional virus-related deaths.

This comes after the province’s first two nights following the lifting of the nightly curfew and the opening of restaurant terraces.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by nine from the day before to 364. Of those, 90 patients are in the ICU, a drop of one from Saturday.

One of the two deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 11,127.

Quebec has reported more than 370,043 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 354,734 cases have recovered.

READ MORE: Police kept busy on first night without COVID-19 curfew in Quebec

The province saw 95,305 doses of the vaccine administered on Saturday, adding to the total of over 5.5 million shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December.

Health officials say over 59.1 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose.

Health minister Christian Dubé issued a tweet on Saturday saying Quebecers must remain cautious as the provincial reopening plan gradually ramps up.

Quebec’s public health institute released projection models Friday showing a gradual drop in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths — if people stick to the plan.

Health authorities say the number of cases could begin to rise again in June — particularly among children and adults not yet vaccinated — if people don’t follow the rules.

The government has said it is particularly worried about private indoor gatherings after the curfew is lifted.

–with files from the Canadian Press and Annabelle Olivier, Global News

