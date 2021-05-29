Indigenous sport organization sees increase in donations after racist comments directed at Oiler Ethan Bear

Send this page to someone via email

The racism directed at Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear has prompted a jump in donations to an Indigenous sport organization founded by Olympic cross-country ski champion Beckie Scott.

Scott, who founded Spirit North over a decade ago, says contributions rose by $10,000 in just one day this past week, with donors stating Bear was the reason.

Bear was the target of racist comments on social media after the Oilers were eliminated from the first round of NHL playoffs Monday by the Winnipeg Jets. He was raised on Saskatchewan’s Ochapowace Nation.

Scott, of Canmore, Alta., is an Olympic gold and silver medallist in cross-country skiing.

Her organization, Spirit North, supports mental and physical health among Indigenous youth by bringing the chance to try different sports to their communities.

