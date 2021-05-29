Alberta reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths — including man in his 30s — on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health reported 406 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths from the disease on Saturday.

Of the eight new deaths, three were in the Edmonton zone: a man in his 30s without comorbidities, a woman in her 50s with comorbidities and a woman in her 80s with comorbidities.

In the Calgary zone, a man in his 50s with comorbidities and a man in his 70s with comorbidities died.

Three deaths were reported in the North zone, where a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s, all with comorbidities, died.

Alberta has 8,474 active cases, 216,167 recoveries and 2,214 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 3,459 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 2,239, the North zone has 1,254, the Central zone has 1,002 and the South zone has 518. There are two cases in unknown zones.

The new cases came from 6,882 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of six per cent, according to Alberta government spokesperson Brendan Procé.

Alberta Health said 478 people are in hospital, with 140 of them in intensive care.

The province said 2,720,687 vaccine doses were administered as of May 28.

Related News Premier Jason Kenney hints at incentives in Alberta for getting vaccinated against COVID-19