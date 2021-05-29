SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta reports 406 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths — including man in his 30s — on Saturday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 29, 2021 6:10 pm
Click to play video: 'How to overcome binge eating fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic' How to overcome binge eating fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic
Food addiction expert Katie Papo joins Global News Calgary to discuss why people binge eat and how to overcome it. Website: katiepapo.com

Alberta Health reported 406 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths from the disease on Saturday.

Of the eight new deaths, three were in the Edmonton zone: a man in his 30s without comorbidities, a woman in her 50s with comorbidities and a woman in her 80s with comorbidities.

In the Calgary zone, a man in his 50s with comorbidities and a man in his 70s with comorbidities died.

Three deaths were reported in the North zone, where a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s, all with comorbidities, died.

Read more: 60% of eligible Albertans vaccinated against COVID-19, next stage could reopen June 10

Alberta has 8,474 active cases, 216,167 recoveries and 2,214 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 3,459 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 2,239, the North zone has 1,254, the Central zone has 1,002 and the South zone has 518. There are two cases in unknown zones.

Read more: Delivering COVID-19 vaccines in family practices is key to reaching hesitant patients: Calgary doctor

The new cases came from 6,882 tests, meaning a provincial positivity rate of six per cent, according to Alberta government spokesperson Brendan Procé.

Alberta Health said 478 people are in hospital, with 140 of them in intensive care.

The province said 2,720,687 vaccine doses were administered as of May 28.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagAlberta Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Alberta tagAlberta COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Alberta tagAlberta COVID-19 cases tagAlberta COVID-19 death toll tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers