Canada election: Durham

The riding of Durham is located in southern Ontario. It includes part of the City of Oshawa, the Township of Scugog, and part of the Municipality of Clarington. It sits along Lake Ontario.

Conservative Bev Oda held the seat from 2004 until 2012 when she resigned as MP.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole was elected to the riding in 2012 during a byelection. He has held the seat since then.

In the 2019 federal election, O’Toole beat Liberal Jonathan Giancroce by 9.9 percentage points.

O’Toole is the Leader of the Opposition and briefly served as the minister of veterans affairs in 2015 under former prime minister Stephen Harper.

According to the 2016 census, 32.8 per cent of the riding’s population has English origins and 22.6 per cent has Irish origins.

Candidates

Conservative: Erin O’Toole (incumbent)

Liberal: Jonathan Giancroce

PPC: Patricia Conlin