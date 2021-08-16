SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Brampton West

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:29 am
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Brampton West. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Brampton West. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Brampton West is located in Ontario in the Peel region, including parts of the city of Brampton.

It has predominantly remained Liberal with the exception of Conservative Kyle Seeback, who won the seat in the 2011 election.

Current Liberal MP Kamal Khera first won the seat in the 2015 federal election, which she retained in 2019 with 53.9 per cent of the vote.

Khera, a registered nurse, was the youngest Liberal MP elected to Parliament in 2015 at age 26.

Trending Stories

Khera served as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of health from 2015-2016 and minister of national revenue from 2016-2017.  She most recently served as the minister of international development.

Candidates

Liberals: Kamal Khera (incumbent)
Conservative: Jermaine Chambers

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagcanada election tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagCanada election riding tagelection 2021 tagkamal Khera tagBrampton West tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers