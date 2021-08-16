Canada election: Brampton West

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Brampton West is located in Ontario in the Peel region, including parts of the city of Brampton.

It has predominantly remained Liberal with the exception of Conservative Kyle Seeback, who won the seat in the 2011 election.

Current Liberal MP Kamal Khera first won the seat in the 2015 federal election, which she retained in 2019 with 53.9 per cent of the vote.

Khera, a registered nurse, was the youngest Liberal MP elected to Parliament in 2015 at age 26.

Khera served as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of health from 2015-2016 and minister of national revenue from 2016-2017. She most recently served as the minister of international development.

Candidates

Liberals: Kamal Khera (incumbent)

Conservative: Jermaine Chambers

