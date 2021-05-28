COVID-19: 23 new cases in Kawartha Lakes; Lindsay hospital drive-thru clinic gives 25,000th dose

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon along with an outbreak at a medical clinic in Lindsay.

In the update issued around 12:45 p.m., the new cases were all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Active cases jumped to 183, from 165 reported on Thursday. Of the 183 active cases, there are 158 in the Kawarthas (18 more since Thursday), 25 in Northumberland (four fewer) and none in Haliburton County (unchanged).

There are now 1,779 resolved cases (four more since Thursday) which make up 87.9 per cent of the 2,023 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The health unit also reports 702 variant cases (up from 684 reported Thursday), which include 350 in the Kawarthas, 319 in Northumberland County and 33 in Haliburton County.

Outbreaks

A new outbreak was reported Friday at Medi-Care Inc. on Angeline Street in Lindsay. Case details were not immediately available.

There are two other active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Central East Correctional Centre: Declared May 17 with six inmate cases. As of Tuesday the health unit and province reported 131 confirmed cases including 122 inmates and nine staff.

Campbellford Farm Supply Ltd.: Declared May 19. Case details have not been made available.

Other data for Wednesday:

Deaths: 74 — the latest death was reported in Northumberland County on May 20. Since March 2020, the health unit has reported 56 virus-related deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 74 — one more since Thursday. Eight people are currently in an area hospital (one more since Thursday) with five in an intensive care unit (unchanged since May 22). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported three admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday (unchanged).

Vaccination

On Friday Ross Memorial Hospital marked its 25,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine being administered at its vaccination clinic. All doses have been the Pfizer vaccine.

Katie Richardson of Bethany received the milestone dose. Richardson, 29, and her fiancé Alex Gambino, 29, were given their vaccines by Ross Memorial’s Lorah Otter, a registered practical nurse, according to the hospital.

“As soon as I could get the vaccine, I wanted to get it,” said Richardson, a veterinarian. “I had the day off work and am eligible, so I decided to come. It was a really good experience, really efficient. I feel good.”

The hospital’s 25,000-plus vaccine doses administered account for more than one-third of all vaccinations delivered in the health unit’s region. The clinic is supported by the health unit, City of Kawartha Lakes, Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Services, and the Lindsay Exhibition where the drive-thru clinic has been operating weekdays since March 18.

“We know how hard the pandemic has been and vaccinations are one of the key ways to combat the virus,” said Kelly Isfan, hospital president and CEO. “That’s why we are thankful to everyone in our community who have done their part to keep us all safe by receiving a coronavirus vaccination. This is a special moment in history where individuals, communities, countries, and the entire world are banding together to combat COVID-19. I am proud of the work that Ross Memorial has done to help bring an end to the pandemic.”

