Canada
May 28 2021 12:17pm
02:11

Ford defends keeping Ontario schools closed following letter to doctors, experts

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that he stands behind his decision to seek guidance from others as to whether or not schools should be reopened in the province. “I don’t want to rush this. If it takes a couple extra days, so be it. This is a massive decision,” he stated. Ford issued a letter on Thursday asking for input from doctors and educators on whether schools should reopen amid the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

