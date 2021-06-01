Opposition calls on Doug Ford to provide clarity on school reopening decision

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Calls are mounting for Premier Doug Ford to announce whether Ontario schools will reopen for the rest of the month.

Opposition politicians say Ford is failing to show leadership by leaving families in the dark.

Ford was still deliberating on Tuesday whether to keep schools closed, after requesting expert advice on the issue late last week.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath says the uncertainty for parents and students has dragged on too long and the government should provide clarity.

Liberal house leader John Fraser says the delay either suggests incompetence or is a political strategy by the government.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner says the premier’s handling of the issue is a failure of leadership.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says cabinet is still reviewing advice on the issue.

The province’s top doctor and his counterparts in much of the province say they support resuming classes in-person though expert projections have predicted a bump in COVID-19 cases if schools reopen.

Ontario reported 699 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and nine more deaths from the virus. The data is based on 20,262 tests.

There were 804 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 583 patients in intensive care and 387 on ventilators.

The province reported 120,195 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Monday for a total of more than 9.2 million doses.

