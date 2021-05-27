Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating on camera during virtual House session

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberal MP who was caught naked on camera during a virtual House of Commons session last month says he is “stepping aside” from some of his parliamentary duties after being exposed once again.

In a statement Thursday, William Amos said he was attending a virtual, non-public House session Wednesday evening when he urinated “without realizing I was on camera.”

The Pontiac, Quebec MP said he will be “stepping aside temporarily” from his committee assignments and his duties as parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne “so that I can seek assistance.”

He said he will continue to serve his constituents as MP in the Liberal caucus.

“I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Please see my statement. Veuillez lire ma déclaration. pic.twitter.com/ICc8WjqNZi — William Amos (@WillAAmos) May 28, 2021

Last month, a picture of Amos completely naked in his office during a virtual session of Parliament was leaked to the media shortly after the incident occurred, quickly making international headlines.

The incident sparked a rebuke by the Speaker of the House after Bloc Quebecois MP Sébastien Lemire admitted to taking the screenshot. Lemire apologized but has said he was not the one who leaked the image to the press.

Amos also apologized, saying he had been caught changing into his work clothing after going for a jog. He said his video was accidentally turned on, and said the incident was an “unfortunate error.”

—With files from Hannah Jackson

Advertisement