Canada

Speaker says nude photo of Liberal MP an affront to dignity of House of Commons

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 26, 2021 4:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Bloc MP reminds House members of dress code after Liberal MP appeared naked in virtual conference' Bloc MP reminds House members of dress code after Liberal MP appeared naked in virtual conference
WATCH: Bloc MP reminds House members of dress code after Liberal MP appeared naked in virtual conference – Apr 14, 2021

House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has delivered a stern reminder to MPs that taking photos during parliamentary proceedings is strictly prohibited.

His reminder comes two weeks after Liberal MP William Amos inadvertently appeared naked on an internal parliamentary feed of Commons proceedings.

Read more: Bloc MP apologizes for taking photo of Liberal MP caught naked during video call

Bloc Quebecois MP Sebastien Lemire has apologized for taking a screen shot of Amos, who said he was changing his clothes after a jog.

Lemire has said he doesn’t know how the screenshot was subsequently leaked to the media and wound up circulating on social media around the globe.

Rota says the incident was a clear breach of the rules and affront to the dignity of the Commons and all its members.

Story continues below advertisement

Rota says he now considers the procedural aspect of the incident to be closed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
