Family of missing Kingston man concerned for his well-being

A Kingston man has been missing for over a week and Kingston police, along with family are concerned for his safety.

Fifty-seven-year-old Wayne Bierkos has been missing since May 19. A family member, who is his only connection to the city, told police that he was last seen leaving the Wilson Street area on foot wearing grey coveralls, a light blue t-shirt navy blue sweater and a ball cap.

Bierkos is described as six feet tall and 199 pounds, with green eyes, blonde hair and facial hair. He can also be identified by a barbed-wire tattoo with the name ‘Diane’ on his right arm.

If anyone has seen Bierkos or has information on his whereabouts, police are asking the public to contact Det. Amanda Smith at asmith@kingstonpolice.ca or to remain anonymous, call 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

