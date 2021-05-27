Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family of missing Kingston man concerned for his well-being

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 8:58 pm
Police are asking for the publics help in locating a Kingston, ON man that has been missing for over a week.
Police are asking for the publics help in locating a Kingston, ON man that has been missing for over a week. OPP

A Kingston man has been missing for over a week and Kingston police, along with family are concerned for his safety.

Fifty-seven-year-old Wayne Bierkos has been missing since May 19. A family member, who is his only connection to the city, told police that he was last seen leaving the Wilson Street area on foot wearing grey coveralls, a light blue t-shirt navy blue sweater and a ball cap.

Read more: Developer, crews clean up Kingston’s Montreal Street homeless encampment following bylaw order

Bierkos is described as six feet tall and 199 pounds, with green eyes, blonde hair and facial hair. He can also be identified by a barbed-wire tattoo with the name ‘Diane’ on his right arm.

Trending Stories

If anyone has seen Bierkos or has information on his whereabouts, police are asking the public to contact Det. Amanda Smith at asmith@kingstonpolice.ca or to remain anonymous, call 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kingston Police, family, and community mourn the loss of Sgt. Steve Carter' Kingston Police, family, and community mourn the loss of Sgt. Steve Carter
Kingston Police, family, and community mourn the loss of Sgt. Steve Carter
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagPolice tagKingston tagMissing tagFamily tagMissing Persons tagMan tagconcened tagKingston missing persons tagwilson st tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers