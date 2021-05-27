Menu

Politics

TMX begins tunnel construction in Burnaby, B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2021 6:24 pm
A construction worker walks through the site as work continues on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project at the company's Burnaby Terminal tank farm in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Construction has begun on the 2.6-kilometre tunnel in Burnaby, B.C., for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

The company said in a news release the work on the tunnel connecting the Westridge Marine and Burnaby terminals began Wednesday.

Read more: Tiny hummingbird stops construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline in B.C. for 4 months

It says the start of construction of the tunnel represents one of the major components of the expansion project in the Lower Mainland and is expected to take a little over half a year to complete.

Click to play video: 'Hummingbird nests force halt to Burnaby pipeline construction' Hummingbird nests force halt to Burnaby pipeline construction
Hummingbird nests force halt to Burnaby pipeline construction – Apr 26, 2021

The tunnel construction began after a year of preparation and more than six years of planning, design and regulatory processes.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ottawa urged to fund Burnaby fire department expansion amid Trans Mountain safety concerns

Trans Mountain says the tunnel will be more than four metres in diameter and have three delivery pipelines to load vessels at the Westridge Marine terminal.

The company has said the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is on budget and on schedule for completion by the end of 2022.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
