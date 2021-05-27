Menu

Crime

London police charge 3 in overnight break and enter at occupied home

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 27, 2021 4:23 pm
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: Police car sirens. Global News

London police say three people are jointly charged with break and enter as well as theft after an incident early Thursday morning near Hamilton Road and Adelaide Street.

According to police, people inside a home on Mamelon Street heard their front door open and then footsteps inside the home at roughly 1:30 a.m.

Read more: London police seek unidentified suspect in Kilally Meadows sex assault case

The occupants found a woman they didn’t know inside the house, police say. One of them asked her to leave and police say she complied.

About an hour later, the occupants woke up again to find two men they didn’t know inside the home. Police say one had a baseball bat and the other had a pry bar.

Police say the men stole personal property and left. No injuries were reported.

Read more: Police investigating car fire underneath London, Ont., bridge

Police were called and found the three suspects together in the area of Adelaide and Nelson streets.

All three were arrested without incident and the stolen property was recovered, police say.

Two men, age 36 and 38, and a woman, 30, have been charged in connection with the case.

