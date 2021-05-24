Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating car fire underneath London, Ont., bridge

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted May 24, 2021 11:12 am
Around 7 p.m. Sunday, a burning vehicle could be seen underneath a bridge on River Road near Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Around 7 p.m. Sunday, a burning vehicle could be seen underneath a bridge on River Road near Veterans Memorial Parkway. Rich Tait/Provided

London, Ont., police are investigating after a car burned up in flames underneath a bridge Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, a burning vehicle could be seen underneath a bridge on River Road near Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Read more: Vehicles set on fire at school grounds in Lindsay: police

Smoke could be seen on a bridge on River Road near Veterans Memorial Parkway Sunday evening.
Smoke could be seen on a bridge on River Road near Veterans Memorial Parkway Sunday evening. Rich Tait/Provided

Police say they believe there were no injuries, but were unable to comment on whether the fire is suspicious.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come. 

Click to play video: 'OPP investigating possible connection between fatal shooting and burning vehicle in Kitchener' OPP investigating possible connection between fatal shooting and burning vehicle in Kitchener
OPP investigating possible connection between fatal shooting and burning vehicle in Kitchener – Nov 26, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagFire tagLondon tagLondon Police tagCar tagBridge tagCar Fire tagRiver Road tagVeterans Memorial Parkway tagBridge car fire London police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers