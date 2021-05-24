Police investigating car fire underneath London, Ont., bridge

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating after a car burned up in flames underneath a bridge Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m. Sunday, a burning vehicle could be seen underneath a bridge on River Road near Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Smoke could be seen on a bridge on River Road near Veterans Memorial Parkway Sunday evening. Rich Tait/Provided

Police say they believe there were no injuries, but were unable to comment on whether the fire is suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

