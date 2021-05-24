Police investigating car fire underneath London, Ont., bridge

London, Ont., police are investigating after a car burned up in flames underneath a bridge Sunday evening.
Around 7 p.m. Sunday, a burning vehicle could be seen underneath a bridge on River Road near Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Police say they believe there were no injuries, but were unable to comment on whether the fire is suspicious.
The investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
