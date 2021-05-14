Menu

Crime

Vehicles set on fire at school grounds in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 14, 2021 11:20 am
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service is investigating a case of arson on the grounds of a school. View image in full screen
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service is investigating a case of arson on the grounds of a school. Global News Peterborough file

Police in Lindsay say they are investigating an act of arson on the grounds of a school on Thursday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 11:40 p.m., police and firefighters found four vehicles on fire at the scene.

Police did not disclose which school was involved but said the incident occurred along Kent St. West where two schools are located.

Read more: 2 men charged following arson investigation in Lindsay: police

The fires were quickly extinguished by Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Police are looking for any witnesses or anyone who may have information on the incident. If so, contact them at 705-324-5252 or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

