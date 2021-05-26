Menu

Crime

London police seek unidentified suspect in Kilally Meadows sex assault case

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 26, 2021 1:54 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police have released a suspect description as part of a sexual assault investigation involving an alleged incident on a trail in the area of Kilally Meadows, northwest of Kilally Road and Highbury Avenue North.

According to police, a woman was walking on the trail at roughly 3 p.m. Sunday when a man approached from behind.

Read more: Man sought for sexually assaulting Calgary woman inside store: police

Police say the man was “committing an indecent act while he continued to follow her” and tried to grab her arm.

She fled and sought help from a passerby and the man fled in the opposite direction, police say.

Police add that the woman was not physically harmed.

Click to play video: 'Bill C-3 will ‘help restore trust’ in criminal justice system for sexual assault survivors, Trudeau says' Bill C-3 will ‘help restore trust’ in criminal justice system for sexual assault survivors, Trudeau says
Bill C-3 will ‘help restore trust’ in criminal justice system for sexual assault survivors, Trudeau says – May 7, 2021

The suspect’s identity is currently unknown but police describe him as a white man between the ages of 25 and 35, five-foot-nine in height with a slim build and dirty blond or brown hair.

Police say he was wearing a camouflage face covering, black sunglasses, a baseball cap, a light blue polo shirt, brown shorts and white flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, London police offer online information here.

Additional information, community resources and support are also available here

