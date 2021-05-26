London police seek unidentified suspect in Kilally Meadows sex assault case

Send this page to someone via email

London police have released a suspect description as part of a sexual assault investigation involving an alleged incident on a trail in the area of Kilally Meadows, northwest of Kilally Road and Highbury Avenue North.

According to police, a woman was walking on the trail at roughly 3 p.m. Sunday when a man approached from behind.

Police say the man was “committing an indecent act while he continued to follow her” and tried to grab her arm.

She fled and sought help from a passerby and the man fled in the opposite direction, police say.

Police add that the woman was not physically harmed.

The suspect’s identity is currently unknown but police describe him as a white man between the ages of 25 and 35, five-foot-nine in height with a slim build and dirty blond or brown hair.

Police say he was wearing a camouflage face covering, black sunglasses, a baseball cap, a light blue polo shirt, brown shorts and white flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked by police to call them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, London police offer online information here.



Additional information, community resources and support are also available here.