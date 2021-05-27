Suspect who spit on woman and called her a racial slur sought by Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify a man who allegedly spit on a woman and called her a racial slur.

Police said the assault happened at the Dollarama in the 5400 block of Temple Drive Northeast at around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

The victim was approaching the entrance of the store and was about to walk inside, but police said she paused when she noticed there was a man exiting.

“She stepped aside to allow the man to leave, at which point, without provocation, he spit on the woman and called her a racial slur,” a news release said.

Investigators used CCTV footage from the scene to determine what the man looked like and distributed photos of him to other officers and Calgary Transit employees, but haven’t been able to identify him.

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Muslim Canadians shocked by recent racist attacks: ‘I still can’t believe that is the Alberta I grew up in’ Muslim Canadians shocked by recent racist attacks: ‘I still can’t believe that is the Alberta I grew up in’ – May 6, 2021

Police also said a sample of the saliva from the victim’s clothing was submitted to a DNA laboratory in hopes of obtaining a match.

“Results from such tests can take several months to obtain and we are still waiting for information,” the news release stated.

READ MORE: Calgary police looking for witnesses of 2 racist incidents in April

The suspect is described as being about six feet tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he had on a grey jacket and was carrying a white plastic bag.

On Thursday, police released photos of the suspect to the public.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Advertisement