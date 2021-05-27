British Columbia set to move to 7 to 9 week gap for second COVID-19 vaccine dose

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is expected to announce on Thursday afternoon plans to shrink the gap for second COVID-19 vaccine doses from 13 weeks down to between seven and nine weeks.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry originally set the gap at 16 weeks due to a shortage of supply and a push to get as many people at least one dose as possible.

Henry will formally announce the change in the COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. The press conference will be carried live on the Global BC Facebook page, here on the Global BC website and on BC1.

Canada has recently seen a surge in vaccine supply, mainly driven by the Pfizer vaccine, and there is now confidence enough vaccine is in British Columbia to close the gap.

Those now eligible, and registered in the province’s vaccination booking system, will receive a notification when it is time to book a second shot.

So far 2,827,941 adult British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. This means 65.8 per cent of the adult population has received at least one dose.

Only 3.5 percent of the adult population has received two doses and is fully vaccinated.

“It is a balancing (act) because there is some good data that’s come out recently that (has) shown that, especially in older people, extending that interval to three months meant they had a stronger immune response, a better immune response,” Henry said on Tuesday.

“We want to make sure that we’re not giving it too soon, and for those who are following immunization and immunology like we have very closely, it’s likely that four weeks is probably too soon.”

