World

AstraZeneca 1st dose, Pfizer 2nd: Study says combination is safe and effective

By Nathan Allen Reuters
Posted May 18, 2021 8:00 am
Click to play video: 'Canada ‘very closely’ watching data on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says' Canada ‘very closely’ watching data on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says
WATCH: Canada ‘very closely’ watching data on mixing COVID-19 vaccines, Tam says – May 4, 2021

A Spanish study on mixing COVID-19 vaccines has found that giving a dose of Pfizer’s drug to people who already received a first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, preliminary results showed on Tuesday.

The Combivacs study, run by Spain’s state-backed Carlos III Health Institute, found the presence of IgG antibodies in the bloodstream was between 30 and 40 times higher in people who got the follow-up Pfizer shot than in a control group who only received one AstraZeneca dose.

Meanwhile, the presence of neutralizing antibodies rose sevenfold after a Pfizer dose, significantly more than the doubling effect observed after a second AstraZeneca shot.

Read more: Mixing COVID-19 vaccines appears safe — but no data on whether it works, U.K. study says

Around 670 volunteers between the ages of 18-59 who had already received a first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine participated in the study, with some 450 given a Pfizer dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Just 1.7 per cent of the participants reported severe side effects, which were limited to headaches, muscle pain and general malaise, said Dr Magdalena Campins, one of the study’s leaders.

Trending Stories

“These are not symptoms that can be considered serious,” she said.

Click to play video: 'UK study shows promising results on mixing vaccine doses' UK study shows promising results on mixing vaccine doses
UK study shows promising results on mixing vaccine doses

In a U.K. “mix-and-match” study, first findings recently showed that people vaccinated with a shot of Pfizer’s vaccine followed by a dose of AstraZeneca’s, or vice versa, were more likely to report mild or moderate symptoms such as headaches or chills than if they received two of the same type. Data on immune responses are expected in the coming months.

Spain embarked on the study to determine how best to proceed after limiting AstraZeneca’s shot to people aged over 60 due to concerns about blood clotting in younger people.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada ‘very closely’ watching data on mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines

That restriction caused widespread uncertainty and meant some younger people who had already received a first dose have been excluded from getting a second.

“Today’s results support the possibility of vaccinating patients who have received the first dose from AstraZeneca, but the decision is not up to the investigators of this study,” said Jesus Antonio Frias, clinical director at Carlos III.

© 2021 Reuters
