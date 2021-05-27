COVID-19: Nova Scotia opens vaccine eligibility for people aged 12 and up

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotians aged 12 and older are now able to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

As with previous times the province expanded vaccine eligibility, the change wasn’t announced in a release. However, those in the 12 to 19 age category were able to book an appointment through the vaccination website as of Thursday morning.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for use in children aged 12 and up.

Nova Scotia chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang has previously said children in that age group wouldn’t need parental consent to get the vaccine.

“Even for our routine Grade 7 vaccinations, they don’t actually have to have parental consent. It’s on the judgement of the immunizer whether the youth is determined to be able to make their own decision around vaccine, and that will carry through for COVID vaccination as well,” he said on May 17.

“Certainly we’ll be accommodating the need for some youth to be accompanied by parents as necessary through our vaccination clinics.”

While many appointments, especially in the Halifax area, were fully booked late Thursday morning, more appointments will open up as they become available.

No vaccines are approved for use in children under the age of 12 yet.