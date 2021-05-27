Menu

Crime

Ottawa homicide unit investigates death of man from gunshot wound

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 9:29 am
OPS are investigating a homicide in the city's east end after a man was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday night. View image in full screen
OPS are investigating a homicide in the city's east end after a man was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday night. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police are asking for more information after a man was found dead in the city’s east end Wednesday night.

Police say the body of a 22-year-old was discovered in a vehicle in the 1400 block of Palmerston Avenue.

Police are treating the death as a homicide. They believe the man died from a gunshot wound.

Read more: Man killed in Chinatown stabbing, suspect in custody, Ottawa police say

He has been identified as Abdulqadir Yusuf, of Ottawa.

Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Ottawa police’s homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

