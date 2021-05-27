Ottawa homicide unit investigates death of man from gunshot wound

Ottawa police are asking for more information after a man was found dead in the city’s east end Wednesday night.
Police say the body of a 22-year-old was discovered in a vehicle in the 1400 block of Palmerston Avenue.
Police are treating the death as a homicide. They believe the man died from a gunshot wound.
He has been identified as Abdulqadir Yusuf, of Ottawa.
Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Ottawa police’s homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
