Ottawa homicide unit investigates death of man from gunshot wound

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ottawa police are asking for more information after a man was found dead in the city’s east end Wednesday night.

Police say the body of a 22-year-old was discovered in a vehicle in the 1400 block of Palmerston Avenue.

Police are treating the death as a homicide. They believe the man died from a gunshot wound.

He has been identified as Abdulqadir Yusuf, of Ottawa.

Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Ottawa police’s homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Advertisement