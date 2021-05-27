NSLCs extending hours again as new COVID-19 exposure sites drop

After a month of reduced hours, the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation has extended its hours again as new COVID-19 cases in the province decline.

At the end of April, as cases began to climb in Nova Scotia, the NSLC said its new hours of operation would be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and stores would be closed on Sundays.

NSLC spokesperson Bev Ware said that change was because there were a number of potential exposures to COVID-19 at their stores.

“Because of our strict protocols, employees from other stores were moved around to help relieve pressure on employees in those stores, so it had a ripple effect,” she said in an email Thursday.

“With the reduced exposures we are now able to staff all stores and extend our hours.”

Story continues below advertisement

Starting Thursday, most stores will now be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with Sunday hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours aren’t fully back to normal yet, as most stores used to be open until 10 p.m.

In a tweet, the NSLC said hours will vary for smaller stores and people should check their preferred store hours in advance online or call ahead.