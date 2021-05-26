Menu

Canada

Artists wanted to help stamp out racism in South Okanagan community

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 4:59 pm
The anti-racism mural is slated to go on the east side of Summerland Middle School. View image in full screen
The anti-racism mural is slated to go on the east side of Summerland Middle School. School District 67

A hate-motivated act of vandalism in a South Okanagan community has inspired a grand artistic gesture that aims to promote a culture of anti-racism.

It was July 2020 when the Lekhis, an Indo-Canadian family from Summerland, were targeted by vandals.

Their home was spray-painted with disturbing phrases and images, including a swastika.

Read more: Police investigating ‘hate-motivated vandalism’ involving Okanagan home

A short time later, similar hateful graffiti was also discovered on Summerland’s Memorial Park bandshell.

Since then, Ramesh and Kiran Lekhi have partnered with Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 to engage in conversations around anti-racism education.

That has led to a call for artists, both professional and amateur, to paint a mural promoting anti-racism on the east side of Summerland Middle School.

Story continues below advertisement

The successful artist will be selected by school district staff and the Lekhi family.

Summerland residents welcome discussion around racism in the community – Jul 22, 2020

Entries will be judged on artistic merit, creativity and connection to identified themes

The goal is to create a colourful and large mural — 18 feet by 80 feet — that best captures the theme of anti-racism.

The school district stated that the piece will acknowledge the strength of the community of Summerland and support a positive path forward in celebrating the diversity and multiculturalism within the community.

Read more: Summerland, B.C., family targeted by racist graffiti raising funds for community mural

Interested artists must provide written statements describing the design, its relevance to the theme, the community and the Lekhi family experience.

Story continues below advertisement

The deadline for submissions is June 18. It’s hoped the mural will be completed no later than November 2021.

For more information, artists can email summerlandmural@gmail.com or call 778-931-2197.

Summerland business demands apology from mayor – Jul 21, 2020
