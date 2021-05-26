Menu

Politics

London, Ont. adding 80 monitoring cameras for traffic management

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted May 26, 2021 11:52 am
The view from a camera at Commissioners and Wharncliffe roads on April 26, 2021. View image in full screen
The view from a camera at Commissioners and Wharncliffe roads on April 26, 2021. supplied by the City of London

The City of London is starting to install new traffic monitoring cameras at 80 traffic signal locations throughout the city in a bid to improve the confirmation and management of traffic incidents.

The city stresses that the cameras will not be pointing at private property, recording traffic infractions or vehicle speed, or collecting personal information like licence plates. The cameras are separate from the existing red light camera program or the automated speed enforcement cameras to be used in the future, the city adds.

Read more: Construction returns to Old East Village for Phase 2 of Dundas St. infrastructure renewal

“The new cameras will help inform the City, emergency services, and public transit of collisions or delays that are causing unexpected traffic conditions during peak travel periods,” traffic and transportation engineer with the city, Jon Kostyniuk, said in a statement.

“The new traffic cameras will be placed across London on busier roads that have bus routes and high volumes of traffic.”

The city says the cameras will be used for “live monitoring” and will only record footage for “limited traffic studies.”

Read more: London’s overnight parking ban lifted until November

Eleven intersections already have the traffic monitoring cameras installed, including: Commissioners Road and Wharncliffe Road, Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue, Oxford Street and Adelaide Street, Southdale Road and Wonderland Road, and Riverside Drive and Wonderland Road.

Cameras will be added at another 14 intersections in the coming weeks.

The city says installations will continue into the fall and lane restrictions will be in place for a few hours while crews upgrade the traffic signals.

More information, including a full list of locations, can be found on the city’s website.

