Construction returns to Old East Village for Phase 2 of Dundas St. infrastructure renewal

Send this page to someone via email

Phase 2 of the Dundas Street infrastructure renewal project is kicking off Monday in Old East Village.

Dundas Street between Adelaide Street North and English Street will be closed to vehicle traffic starting Monday until construction wraps up in the fall.

In a statement, the City of London says drivers will still have access to municipal parking lots as well as streets north and south of the construction zone. Pedestrian access is not impacted.

This map shows the location of the construction project on Dundas Street between Adelaide Street North and English Street. City of London

Construction along Dundas Street includes upgrading sewers and watermains and relocating utilities underground.

Story continues below advertisement

Work includes widening the sidewalks, adding trees and installing brighter streetlights. A new streetscape is also planned.

A separated eastbound bike lane will also be built on the south side of Dundas Street. It will connect to existing bike lanes on the east and west end of the project to better connect the downtown to Old East Village for cyclists.

Last year, the first phase of the project reconstructed Dundas Street between English and Ontario streets.

Some minor finishing touches remain in the block between Rectory and Ontario streets which will be completed later this year.