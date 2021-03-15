Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Construction returns to Old East Village for Phase 2 of Dundas St. infrastructure renewal

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 15, 2021 11:56 am
A rendering of the new Dundas streetscape looking west from Elizabeth Street.
A rendering of the new Dundas streetscape looking west from Elizabeth Street. City of London

Phase 2 of the Dundas Street infrastructure renewal project is kicking off Monday in Old East Village.

Dundas Street between Adelaide Street North and English Street will be closed to vehicle traffic starting Monday until construction wraps up in the fall.

In a statement, the City of London says drivers will still have access to municipal parking lots as well as streets north and south of the construction zone. Pedestrian access is not impacted.

Read more: ‘Construction Dollars Program’ set to support core-area businesses: City of London

This map shows the location of the construction project on Dundas Street between Adelaide Street North and English Street.
This map shows the location of the construction project on Dundas Street between Adelaide Street North and English Street. City of London

Construction along Dundas Street includes upgrading sewers and watermains and relocating utilities underground.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Work includes widening the sidewalks, adding trees and installing brighter streetlights. A new streetscape is also planned.

A separated eastbound bike lane will also be built on the south side of Dundas Street. It will connect to existing bike lanes on the east and west end of the project to better connect the downtown to Old East Village for cyclists.

Read more: Homeowner still trying to rebuild 1 year after Old East Village explosion in London, Ont

Last year, the first phase of the project reconstructed Dundas Street between English and Ontario streets.

Some minor finishing touches remain in the block between Rectory and Ontario streets which will be completed later this year.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LondonConstructionDundas StreetdundasPhase 2OLd East VillageOEVConstruction OEV London Dundas Street

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers