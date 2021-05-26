Quebec sees COVID-19 cases drop to just above 300, handful of new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 308 new cases and four additional deaths Wednesday as the COVID-19 health crisis continues across the country.

The latest case count is the lowest daily tally of new infections since last September in the province. It also marks the fourth consecutive day it is under the 500 mark.

When it comes to vaccination, another 59,965 doses were administered. So far, more than five million shots have been given since the rollout began.

As of Wednesday, about 56 per cent of the Quebec population has received a first shot. Appointments are now open to anyone aged 12 and older.

The province is set to receive 47,970 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday, but no other deliveries are planned for this week.

The number of hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus fell again. There are 399 patients, a drop of 16.

Of them, the number in intensive care remains unchanged at 101.

The latest screening information shows 22,857 tests were given Monday.

The situation is improving, but Quebec remains one of the provinces hardest hit by the crisis. The case count now stands at 368,463. The death toll, which is the highest in the country, has reached 11,105.

Meanwhile, authorities say recoveries have now surpassed 352,000.