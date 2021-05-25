SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec kids 12 and older can now book to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 8:54 am
People walk into the Bill-Durnan COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Monday, May 24, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People walk into the Bill-Durnan COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Monday, May 24, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

All Quebecers aged 12 and up can now book a COVID-19 vaccine through the province’s online portal.

While some kids between the ages of 12 and 17 were able to get vaccinated at walk-in clinics over the weekend, as of today they’re able to make appointments through the online booking system.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said last week that teens will also be able to get vaccinated through their schools on the weeks of June 7 and 14.

READ MORE: Montreal seniors see their COVID-19 booster shot cancelled

Those who consent will either be shuttled to vaccine centres or given shots at mobile clinics at their schools, depending on the region.

Trending Stories

Dubé has said the province wants to make sure all kids and teens get a first shot by June 23 and are fully vaccinated around the time school resumes in the fall.

Story continues below advertisement

Kids 14 and up can decide on their own whether to get the shot, but those who are 12 and 13 will need consent from their parents.

Click to play video: 'Strong demand for COVID-19 vaccines for kids 12 to 17, Montreal health unit says' Strong demand for COVID-19 vaccines for kids 12 to 17, Montreal health unit says
Strong demand for COVID-19 vaccines for kids 12 to 17, Montreal health unit says
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagChristian Dube tagQuebec students tagQuebec COVID-19 Vaccination tagQuebec covid vaccine tagQuebec teenagers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers