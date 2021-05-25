SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Montreal, Laval to stay as COVID-19 red zones until June 7, says Quebec premier

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 1:25 pm
People wear face masks as they walk through the Atwater Market in Montreal, Monday, May 24, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. View image in full screen
People wear face masks as they walk through the Atwater Market in Montreal, Monday, May 24, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The majority of Quebec regions will be downgraded to orange on the government’s COVID-19 pandemic-related scale next week, but the Montreal and Laval areas will remain designated red zones until at least June 7.

But curfew will be lifted, outdoor dining spaces at restaurants will open and small outdoor gatherings for up to eight people will be permitted as planned across the province starting Friday.

“The numbers are good, the trend is good,” Premier François Legault told reporters Tuesday.

The situation is improving across Quebec, he said, but the government decided to keep Montreal and neighbouring Laval on its highest alert after talking with public health authorities.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec kids 12 and older can now book to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot

The red alert designation means more restrictive measures will remain in effect for at least another two weeks. This means students in grades 9,10 and 11 in high schools will still alternate between in-person and distant learning.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Capitale-Nationale, Montérégie, Laurentians, Lanaudière and Outaouais regions will be bumped down to orange starting next Monday.

“We’re moving forward with our gradual reopening plan,” Legault said.

In those areas, high schools will fully move back to in-class learning. Gyms and restaurants will also be able to reopen in those areas — but with rules designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 in place.

Quebec posted its lowest daily tally of cases Tuesday in more than six months, with 346 new infections.

