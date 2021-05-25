SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports below 350 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations fall

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Montreal seniors see their COVID-19 booster shot cancelled' Montreal seniors see their COVID-19 booster shot cancelled
The COVID-19 vaccination campaign is ramping up, but several seniors who went to get their second dose found out their appointments were cancelled in Montreal. As Global's Phil Carpenter reports, they want to know why they weren't notified.

Quebec is reporting 346 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in what marks the lowest daily tally of infections recorded in the province since last September.

Six additional deaths were recorded, but none of them took place in the past 24 hours. They occurred between May 18 and May 23.

The vaccination rollout, which is now open to kids 12 and up across the province, saw another 54,447 doses administered. More than five million shots have been given since last December.

READ MORE: Quebec kids 12 and older can now book to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, fell by nine to 415 . This includes 101 patients in intensive care, a drop of one.

The latest screening information shows 16,942 tests were given Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The caseload now stands at 368,155 although the province has recorded more than 351,000 recoveries.

The pandemic has killed 11,101 Quebecers to date. The death toll remains the highest in the country.

Premier François Legault is expected to give an update on the health crisis at 1 p.m. in Quebec City.

