Quebec reports below 350 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations fall

Quebec is reporting 346 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in what marks the lowest daily tally of infections recorded in the province since last September.

Six additional deaths were recorded, but none of them took place in the past 24 hours. They occurred between May 18 and May 23.

The vaccination rollout, which is now open to kids 12 and up across the province, saw another 54,447 doses administered. More than five million shots have been given since last December.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, fell by nine to 415 . This includes 101 patients in intensive care, a drop of one.

The latest screening information shows 16,942 tests were given Sunday.

The caseload now stands at 368,155 although the province has recorded more than 351,000 recoveries.

The pandemic has killed 11,101 Quebecers to date. The death toll remains the highest in the country.

Premier François Legault is expected to give an update on the health crisis at 1 p.m. in Quebec City.