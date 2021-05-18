Quebec to do away with curfew as province unveils COVID-19 reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is lifting its curfew and easing restrictions on outdoor activities as part of Premier François Legault’s much-awaited COVID-19 reopening plan.

The controversial overnight curfew is set to end on May 28.

The measure first came into effect at the beginning of January as a way to cut down on indoor gatherings in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

The curfew has drawn a lot of criticism, some arguing it was too harsh and others saying it unfairly targeted vulnerable members of society without scientific data to prove its effectiveness.

Legault also announced that as of May 28, outdoor restaurant terraces will be allowed to reopen across Quebec. That includes restaurants in the province’s red zones where indoor dining rooms have been closed since last October, forcing businesses to rely on takeout and delivery to stay afloat.

Outdoor gatherings in backyards with a maximum of eight people will also be allowed as of May 28.

Travelling between regions is also getting the green light, while stadiums and other entertainment venues are seeing their maximum capacity increased to 250 people per section or room with an overall maximum occupancy of 2,500 people.

On June 11, bar patios will be permitted to open provincewide and supervised sporting activities will be allowed to resume with a maximum of 25 people.

On June 25, day camps, festivals and other outdoor activities will be allowed to resume with a maximum of 2,500 people. Health guidelines for holding public events will be released later this week.

The relaxed measures come amid a steady decline in the daily number of new COVID-19 cases and as a greater percentage of Quebecers are vaccinated against the virus.

As of Tuesday, 75 per cent of adults over the age of 18 had either received or booked an appointment for their first dose.

The province had set June 24 as the deadline to administer a first dose to all adults who wanted a shot, but Legault said it will reach its goal by June 15.

“I want to tell you how impressed I am with Quebecers,” Legault said. “Millions of Quebecers have respected the rules. And now, millions of Quebecers are getting vaccinated. Everyone is there, especially the young. I am so proud of you.”

Legault credited those getting vaccinated for making Tuesday’s announcement possible.

A gradual reopening of the province will begin on May 31 with the majority of regions moving from red to orange zones allowing for more activities to take place.

By June 14, the premier anticipates that most regions will be downgraded to yellow and then green by June 28.

The province is now aiming to have 75 per cent of the population aged 12 and above fully vaccinated by the end of August.

Legault said if that goal is met, CEGEPs and universities will be able to offer in-person classes and face masks will no longer be required in public spaces.

