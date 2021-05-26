Menu

Canada

Transat CEO Jean-Marc Eustache to retire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2021 9:20 am
Air Transat founder and chief executive Jean-Marc Eustache prepares to start the company's annual meeting Thursday, March 10, 2016 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Air Transat founder and chief executive Jean-Marc Eustache prepares to start the company's annual meeting Thursday, March 10, 2016 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Jean-Marc Eustache is retiring as chair and chief executive of Transat AT Inc., the travel company which he helped start and build.

Transat says Eustache was one of the principal architects in the founding of Transat in 1987.

Eustache’s retirement follows a tumultuous year due to the pandemic that also saw a deal for Transat to be bought by Air Canada fall apart.

READ MORE: Transat secures $700M deal with feds, intends to issue customer refunds

The company says Annick Guerard will become president and chief executive starting on Thursday. Guerard has been Transat’s chief operating officer since November 2017.

Eustache is also stepping down from the company’s board of directors.

Raymond Bachand, Transat’s lead director, will become chair and Guerard will also join the board.

Click to play video: 'Air Transat receives $700 million bailout loan' Air Transat receives $700 million bailout loan
Air Transat receives $700 million bailout loan – Apr 29, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
