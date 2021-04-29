Menu

Canada

Transat secures $700M deal with feds, intends to issue customer refunds

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2021 7:27 am
Media mogul confirms offer for Air Transat still valid
Media mogul confirms offer for Air Transat still valid – Apr 2, 2021

Travel company Transat AT Inc. says it has reached a deal with Ottawa to borrow up to $700 million.

The money will come through the federal government’s Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility, the same program used to help Air Canada.

Transat says $390 million will be used to help support its business, while $310 million will be used to provide reimbursements to travellers.

Transat has endured a tough year, suspending all flights following the federal government’s request in January to stop travel to Mexico and the Caribbean due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19: Air Canada relief deal includes refunds for cancelled flights
COVID-19: Air Canada relief deal includes refunds for cancelled flights – Apr 13, 2021

Air Canada and Transat announced earlier this month that the two Montreal-based companies had agreed to call off a deal that would have seen the country’s largest airline buy its smaller rival.

Story continues below advertisement

Initiated two years ago, the takeover was priced at $720 million before shrinking to $190 million as COVID-19 pounded the transport sector, ultimately dying out on April 2.

