Ontario reports nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,095 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The provincial total now stands at 526,045.

Wednesday’s case count is slightly up from Tuesday which saw 1,039 new infections but case counts over the last couple weeks continue to trend downwards. On Monday, 1,446 new cases were recorded and 1,691 on Sunday.

According to Wednesday’s report, 257 cases were recorded in Toronto, 215 in Peel Region, 224 in Hamilton, 123 in Durham Region and 101 in York Region. Toronto and Peel Region continue to see a significant drop daily in new cases.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,678 as 23 more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 8.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered. That marked an increase of 135,308 vaccines in the last day. There are 569,317 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Meanwhile, 499,640 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 95 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 2,371 from the previous day.

There were more resolved cases than new cases on Wednesday.

The seven-day average has now reached 1,622, which is down from yesterday at 1,693, and is down from last week at 2,183. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 3,900.

The government said 24,008 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 18,518 tests awaiting results. A total of 15,065,732 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Wednesday was 5.3 per cent. That figure is down from Tuesday’s at 6.2 per cent, but is up from last week when it was 5.2 per cent.

Ontario reported 1,073 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 48 from the previous day) with 672 patients in intensive care units (down by 20) and 469 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by 29). Overall, hospitalizations have been on the decline since the third wave peak in April.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom and is currently the dominating known strain), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil).

The B.1.1.7 VOC: 121,122 variant cases, which is up by 992 since the previous day,

The B.1.351 VOC: 836 variant cases which is up by 19 since the previous day.

The P.1 VOC: 2,505 variant cases which is up by 43 since the previous day.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

261,752 people are male — an increase of 576 cases.

260,047 people are female — an increase of 562 cases.

83,319 people are 19 and under — an increase of 247 cases.

196,729 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 460 cases.

150,860 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 261 cases.

70,383 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 110 cases.

24,657 people are 80 and over — an increase of 19 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 4

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 68 (+1)

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 490 (+2)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,676 (+15)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,439 (+5)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,771 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is unchanged since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 33 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 49 active cases among long-term care residents 95 active cases among staff — down by two and down by seven, respectively, in the last day.

