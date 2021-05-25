Ontario’s chief medical officer wants in-person schooling to resume before provincial reopening

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s top doctor says he’d like to see schools resume in-person learning before the province enters the first step of its reopening plan in mid-June.

Dr. David Williams says most public health units have said they’re in favour of schools reopening soon.

High schools and elementary schools across the province have been shut to in-person learning since mid-April.

Williams says he has heard from many public health agencies, including those in the hard-hit Toronto area, who want to see schools reopen.

He says he’d also be open to a regional approach to allow some school boards to return to in-person class sooner than others.

Williams says there will be a decision on schools soon.

