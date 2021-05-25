SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Ontario’s chief medical officer wants in-person schooling to resume before provincial reopening

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2021 4:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor suggests in-class schooling could resume soon in some regions with low COVID-19 cases' Ontario’s top doctor suggests in-class schooling could resume soon in some regions with low COVID-19 cases
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams suggested Tuesday that in-class schooling could potentially resume in the near future in some regions seeing low COVID-19 case numbers, however he did not specify a timeline and said several discussions were still ongoing and it would be a cabinet-level decision.

TORONTO — Ontario’s top doctor says he’d like to see schools resume in-person learning before the province enters the first step of its reopening plan in mid-June.

Dr. David Williams says most public health units have said they’re in favour of schools reopening soon.

High schools and elementary schools across the province have been shut to in-person learning since mid-April.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,446 new COVID-19 cases Victoria Day, just over 1,000 Tuesday

Williams says he has heard from many public health agencies, including those in the hard-hit Toronto area, who want to see schools reopen.

He says he’d also be open to a regional approach to allow some school boards to return to in-person class sooner than others.

Williams says there will be a decision on schools soon.

Click to play video: 'Ontario confirms 1st rare blood clot death linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine' Ontario confirms 1st rare blood clot death linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Ontario confirms 1st rare blood clot death linked to AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
