Crime

Man arrested, charged in connection with Vancouver’s 7th homicide of 2021

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 8:44 pm
Vancouver Police are investigating the city’s seventh homicide of 2021. View image in full screen
Vancouver Police are investigating the city’s seventh homicide of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man has been arrested and charged in Vancouver’s seventh homicide of 2021.

Vancouver police found a 59-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds at a home near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Click to play video: 'New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case' New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case
New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case

The man was taken to hospital, where he died on Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Rajesh Narayan, 38, was arrested Saturday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Read more: Vancouver police investigate Marpole shooting, ask public for dashcam footage

“The suspect was arrested a short distance from where the alleged offence occurred,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said. “We believe that the suspect and the victim did know each other.

“However, we’re still continuing to investigate and to collect evidence and information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD’s homicide unit or Crimestoppers.

The death is Vancouver’s seventh homicide of 2021.

