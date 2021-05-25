Man arrested, charged in connection with Vancouver’s 7th homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested and charged in Vancouver’s seventh homicide of 2021.

Vancouver police found a 59-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds at a home near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man was taken to hospital, where he died on Monday.

Rajesh Narayan, 38, was arrested Saturday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

“The suspect was arrested a short distance from where the alleged offence occurred,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said. “We believe that the suspect and the victim did know each other.

“However, we’re still continuing to investigate and to collect evidence and information.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD’s homicide unit or Crimestoppers.

The death is Vancouver’s seventh homicide of 2021.