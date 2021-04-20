Vancouver police investigate Marpole shooting, ask public for dashcam footage

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are putting out a plea for dashcam footage as they investigate a shooting in the Marpole neighbourhood earlier this month.

Police said a 54-year-old man was sitting in his parked car near SW Marine Drive and Yew Street on April 8 at around 8:30 p.m. when he was shot.

He then drove to 70th Avenue and Granville Street where he asked a bystander to call 911.

The victim remains in hospital in critical condition.

Police say they believe the shooting was targeted. No arrests have been made in the case.

Spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said police believe there were multiple vehicles in the area at the time of the shooting and are asking anyone with dashcam footage to reach out to investigators.