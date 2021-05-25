Menu

Crime

OPP seek armed and dangerous man wanted in Deseronto, Ont.

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 1:48 pm
OPP are searching for Joseph Badour, who is wanted for two violent assaults in Deseronto.
OPP are searching for Joseph Badour, who is wanted for two violent assaults in Deseronto. OPP

OPP issued an arrest warrant for an armed and dangerous man wanted in relation to two violent incidents.

According to OPP, two people were attacked by a man with a knife and a hammer while trying to evict him from a Deseronto home Monday afternoon.

Police called the incident a family dispute.

Read more: Wanted man arrested during sexual assault call: Kingston police

The man fled the scene on foot, but OPP have yet to find him.

The two other people were treated for their injuries in hospital then released.

OPP believe the same man is also responsible for an incident that took place Friday in Deseronto, where a man allegedly assaulted three people with a fire extinguisher.

Read more: Wanted federal offender arrested in Kingston, OPP say

OPP issued the warrant for 42-year-old Joseph Raymond James Badour, of no-fixed-address.

He is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.

The accused may have access to a silver 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with the Ontario licence plate number: BK95620.

OPP say anyone who sees Badour should call 911 immediately. Police are asking those who see him not to approach, and to consider him armed and dangerous.

