Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Corman Park police say officer hit, bitten during disturbance call

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 1:39 pm
Corman Park police said a man struck an officer in the face and then bit the officer’s arm during a disturbance call. View image in full screen
Corman Park police said a man struck an officer in the face and then bit the officer’s arm during a disturbance call. File / Global News

Corman Park police say an officer was injured while trying to arrest a man during a disturbance call.

Police said they were called to a motel on Floral Road at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday for a reported disturbance.

Read more: Prince Albert, Sask. police launch homicide investigation

It was believed a 34-year-old man was under the influence of illicit drugs and police said a struggle occurred when an officer tried to subdue the man.

Trending Stories

Police said the man struck the officer in the face and then bit the officer’s arm.

Pepper spray was deployed by the officer and he was able to gain control of the suspect with the help of two bystanders, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the RCMP and Saskatoon police arrived to assist with the arrest of the suspect.

Read more: Saskatoon police investigating Sutherland afternoon stabbing

The officer was taken to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon for treatment of his injuries.

He has since been released from hospital, police said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagDisturbance tagCorman Park tagCorman Park Police tagCorman Park Police Service tagFloral Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers