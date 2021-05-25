Corman Park police say officer hit, bitten during disturbance call

Send this page to someone via email

Corman Park police say an officer was injured while trying to arrest a man during a disturbance call.

Police said they were called to a motel on Floral Road at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday for a reported disturbance.

It was believed a 34-year-old man was under the influence of illicit drugs and police said a struggle occurred when an officer tried to subdue the man.

Police said the man struck the officer in the face and then bit the officer’s arm.

Pepper spray was deployed by the officer and he was able to gain control of the suspect with the help of two bystanders, police said.

Members of the RCMP and Saskatoon police arrived to assist with the arrest of the suspect.

The officer was taken to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon for treatment of his injuries.

He has since been released from hospital, police said.