COVID-19: 19th death, 11 new cases in Peterborough area; outbreak lifted at city-run day care

Peterborough Public Health reported a COVID-19 related death and 11 new cases on Tuesday afternoon as active cases dropped over the Victoria Day long weekend.

Details on the 19th death in the health unit’s jurisdiction were not immediately available. It’s the fifth death in May and the first since May 16. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The 11 new cases followed 14 total reported over the three previous days (nine on Saturday, three on Sunday and two on Monday). As a result, the number of active cases remains at 89 as was reported 24 hours earlier. A week ago on May 18 there were 106 active cases.

Variant cases increased to 651 on Tuesday from 648 reported on Monday. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Resolved cases also continues a steady climb, now at 1,360, up from 1,350 reported on Monday. A week ago there were 1,281 resolved cases reported. The resolved cases make up 92.6 per cent of the 1,468 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Tuesday. The outbreak at the Peterborough Day Care Centre was declared resolved on Tuesday. Declared on May 19, the outbreak saw one staff member test positive.

Other active outbreaks which medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvterra described Tuesday as “well-controlled”:

Fairhaven long-term care: Declared on May 21. According to the health unit, the outbreak involves two staff members after one staff member initially tested positive on May 17.

Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 10): Declared Monday, May 18. Case details not available

Workplace in Peterborough County (No. 9): Declared Sunday, May 17. Case details not available.

Helping Hands Daycare in Millbrook in Cavan Monaghan Township: Declared May 11. Province reported 10 cases Tuesday morning — seven children and three staff (one more child since May 20).

Congregate living facility No. 3 in Peterborough: Declared April 11. As of Tuesday, there have been seven cases associated with the outbreak. “It’s sort of been a smouldering outbreak where there has been one new case and that means we are looking at another 14-day extension before we can think about declaring it over,” said Salvaterra as the outbreak entered its 45th day on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic first began, the health unit has dealt with 292 COVID-19 cases associated with 48 outbreaks

Other COVID-19 data for Tuesday afternoon:

Deaths: 19 — Since the pandemic was declared, two deaths have been linked to the Empress Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough which was declared over last week. Another death was linked to the Severn Court Student Residence outbreak in February in Peterborough while three were tied to a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

Hospitalizations: at least 65 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic was declared — since Monday — while 15 required the intensive care unit. The ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre: reports as of noon Tuesday there were 10 COVID-19 inpatients. There have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Close contacts: 374, up from 373 reported Wednesday

Trent University: reports one employee has tested positive. The university says the employee was last on the Peterborough campus on May 13. “Public Health has advised the risk to our campus community is low.”

Fleming College: reports no cases related to its Sutherland Campus in the city.

More than 52,100 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Vaccination

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or anytime online. Appointments began Tuesday at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre clinic in conjunction with the clinic run at the Evinrude Centre.

Peterborough pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients:

Costco Pharmacy at The Parkway;

Walmart and Rexall, both on Chemong Road; and

High St. Guardian.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.