40 is the new 50: lower speed limit for Calgary’s residential roads now in effect

Send this page to someone via email

The speed limit for residential roads in Calgary dropped to 40 km/h on Monday, with the hope it will make the streets safer and reduce accidents.

“We were seeing a lot of collisions,” the City of Calgary’s Tony Churchill said in an interview with Global News. “About a quarter of all Calgary’s collisions happen on these roads — that’s 9,100 per year on average.”

1:51 Where are speed limits changing in Calgary? Finalized maps now available Where are speed limits changing in Calgary? Finalized maps now available – Feb 27, 2021

“When we look at how many people are actually being hurt on these roads, it’s about 550 a year,” Churchill said, adding that many of those people are seriously injured or killed.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that pedestrians and cyclists — who we’ve been seeing a lot of during COVID-19 — they’re getting hurt more in these areas than in other areas, so it’s definitely about safety.”

The speed limit on most neighbourhood streets is changing to 40 km/h starting May 31. Visit https://t.co/3Tk5PdVKVN for more information. pic.twitter.com/LS1Xto288t — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) April 19, 2021

The City of Calgary explained in a news release that travelling at a slower speed gives a driver “more time to react, broadens their field of vision, and reduces how severe crashes are when they happen.”

“It also gives others, including cyclists and pedestrians, more time to react to an approaching vehicle.”

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary city council voted in favour of reducing the default unposted speed limit on neighbourhood streets on Feb. 1.

It’s a good day, Calgary. #yyccc voted 10-4 in favour of making our city safer by lowering the speed limit to 40 km/h on residential streets. We did not abdicate our responsibility for public safety. Thank you for raising your voices. We heard you loud & clear. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) February 1, 2021

Residential roads are the roads in front of most houses and typically have no centre line.

The change doesn’t impact so-called collector roads, which can have homes, schools, businesses or green spaces on them and typically do have a centre line. Collector roads are often bus and snow routes.

“As we can do more data collection and changes to those roads, we could drop those to 40 km/h as well,” Churchill said.

1:41 Calgary city council votes to reduce residential speed limits to 40 km/h Calgary city council votes to reduce residential speed limits to 40 km/h – Feb 2, 2021

The change also doesn’t impact major roads like Crowchild Trail, Memorial Drive or Anderson Road.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, playground zones have not been changed and remain at 30 km/h 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Calgary police will be focusing primarily on educating drivers on the changes instead of ticketing them during the next few weeks.

“We recognize that it’s going to take time for citizens to adapt to the new changes,” Const. Randy MacDonald from the Calgary Police Service said. “So our officers are taking an education-first approach.”

“They’re going to be following a similar approach to what we did when we harmonized our playground zones in school zones,” Churchill added.

“They’re going to be doing a lot of education and outreach in the first month, and then after — that’s when they’re going to be transitioning into fines.”

4:36 Reduced speed limits on select residential Calgary roads start on May 31 Reduced speed limits on select residential Calgary roads start on May 31

For more information on the new default residential speed limit – including a search tool that allows Calgarians to look up the speed limit in front of their home – can be found at calgary.ca/saferspeed.

Advertisement