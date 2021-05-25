Knives, drugs and replica guns found during traffic stop in Cambridge: Waterloo police

Waterloo Regional Police pulled a man over in Cambridge early Saturday and found a lot more than they likely expected.
Police say officers pulled a vehicle over on Alison Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. and say they discovered a prohibited driver behind the wheel.
They arrested the driver, a 29-year-old man, before they searched the vehicle.
Officers found prohibited knives, more than 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two replica handguns and a replica assault rifle.
The driver is facing numerous charges including with operation while prohibited, with possession of prohibited weapons, breaching terms of a weapons order, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
