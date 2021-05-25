Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Knives, drugs and replica guns found during traffic stop in Cambridge: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 11:43 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police pulled a man over in Cambridge early Saturday and found a lot more than they likely expected.

Police say officers pulled a vehicle over on Alison Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. and say they discovered a prohibited driver behind the wheel.

Read more: Truck pulled from road after modified tailpipe blows exhaust fumes into cab: Waterloo police

They arrested the driver, a 29-year-old man, before they searched the vehicle.

Trending Stories

Officers found prohibited knives, more than 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two replica handguns and a replica assault rifle.

Read more: Cambridge, Ont., man facing more than a dozen new charges in child pornography investigation

The driver is facing numerous charges including with operation while prohibited, with possession of prohibited weapons, breaching terms of a weapons order, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge news tagCambridge crime tagCambridge drugs tagAlison Avenue Cambridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers