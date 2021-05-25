Police say someone threw rocks through windows of Kitchener homes in ‘hate-motivated’ crime

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a hate-motivated crime that occurred over the weekend in Kitchener.

Police say that someone threw rocks through windows at two homes on Siebert Crescent on Saturday at around 5 a.m.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police investigating hateful graffiti found in Kitchener

They say the suspect or suspects had attached “threatening and offensive” anti-Asian messages to the rocks.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement