Crime

Police say someone threw rocks through windows of Kitchener homes in ‘hate-motivated’ crime

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 10:11 am
Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo Regional Police say a 21-year-veteran of the force was arrested Thursday afternoon following an investigation by London police. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a hate-motivated crime that occurred over the weekend in Kitchener.

Police say that someone threw rocks through windows at two homes on Siebert Crescent on Saturday at around 5 a.m.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police investigating hateful graffiti found in Kitchener

They say the suspect or suspects had attached “threatening and offensive” anti-Asian messages to the rocks.

Trending Stories

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate ‘White Lives Matter’ posters found in New Hamburg, St. Jacobs

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

