Police say someone threw rocks through windows of Kitchener homes in ‘hate-motivated’ crime

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating a hate-motivated crime that occurred over the weekend in Kitchener.
Police say that someone threw rocks through windows at two homes on Siebert Crescent on Saturday at around 5 a.m.
They say the suspect or suspects had attached “threatening and offensive” anti-Asian messages to the rocks.
Police say there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
