Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin, Dr. Robert Strang to hold COVID-19 news conference

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The event is slated to begin at 3 p.m. AST and will be live streamed here.

Nova Scotia expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 20 or older on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the province reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 — the lowest number of new cases seen in a month.

However, Strang noted that testing numbers have also declined and urged Nova Scotians to get tested.

As of Monday there were 894 active cases of COVID-19.

