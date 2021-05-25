Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin, Dr. Robert Strang to hold COVID-19 news conference

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Tuesday afternoon.
The event is slated to begin at 3 p.m. AST and will be live streamed here.
Nova Scotia expanded eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 20 or older on Tuesday morning.
On Monday, the province reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 — the lowest number of new cases seen in a month.
However, Strang noted that testing numbers have also declined and urged Nova Scotians to get tested.
As of Monday there were 894 active cases of COVID-19.View link »
