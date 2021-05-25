Everyone aged 20 and older in Nova Scotia can now book a COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people aged 20 to 24.

The change wasn’t announced in a formal release, but people within that age group are now able to book an appointment for their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine through the vaccination appointment website.

Many of those appointments were already booked up as of 11 a.m. but more will be added.

Premier Iain Rankin has previously said the province expects to have all eligible groups open this week.

On Monday, Rankin said the province is “well ahead of schedule” on the vaccine front and they believe they will be able to get people their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia recently passed the milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered. Forty-five per cent of Nova Scotians have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.