Canada

Everyone aged 20 and older in Nova Scotia can now book a COVID-19 vaccine

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 25, 2021 10:15 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia passes 500k milestone of COVID-19 vaccination doses' Nova Scotia passes 500k milestone of COVID-19 vaccination doses
“I believe that we’re going to keep moving ahead of schedule here with the plan, even as we head into second doses.” Minister of Health and Wellness talks 500k vaccine milestone for NS

Nova Scotia has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to people aged 20 to 24.

The change wasn’t announced in a formal release, but people within that age group are now able to book an appointment for their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine through the vaccination appointment website.

Many of those appointments were already booked up as of 11 a.m. but more will be added.

Read more: Nova Scotia set to deliver 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccine ‘well ahead of schedule’

Premier Iain Rankin has previously said the province expects to have all eligible groups open this week.

On Monday, Rankin said the province is “well ahead of schedule” on the vaccine front and they believe they will be able to get people their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected.

Nova Scotia recently passed the milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered. Forty-five per cent of Nova Scotians have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

