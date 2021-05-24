COVID-19: 9 people rack up more than $21K in fines after house party in Cole Harbour

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax District RCMP have charged nine people under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act after attending a house party in Cole Harbour.

In a release, the RCMP said police went to a home on Bissett Road at 9:35 p.m. Sunday night. The release said there was “loud music,” “strobe lights,” and an estimated 30 people.

“Upon police attendance, all went silent and dark on the property and police were refused entry,” the release said.

Officers waited nearby for people to leave, and ended up issuing nine tickets under the Health Protection Act for breaking gathering limits. Each carried a fine of $2,422, totaling $21,798 in fines for the event.

The release said more fines may follow as the investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement

Under current COVID-19 protocols, people in Nova Scotia are only able to gather with people within their household without social distancing and masks. Smaller households of one or two people are allowed to gather with other small households of one or two people.

“The RCMP is reminding everyone to follow all public health orders and municipal bylaws. We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the release said.