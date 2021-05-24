Menu

Canada

COVID-19: 9 people rack up more than $21K in fines after house party in Cole Harbour

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 12:19 pm
Click to play video: '‘What is wrong with you?’ Premier says to Nova Scotians not following COVID-19 protocols' ‘What is wrong with you?’ Premier says to Nova Scotians not following COVID-19 protocols
During a COVID-19 briefing, Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin expressed his frustration over people flouting health regulations during the provincial shutdown, saying it was "outrageous" that 37 fines were handed out over the weekend in the Halifax area. "What is wrong with you," he said, speaking to those not following protocols, and asked why they were not taking the pandemic seriously – May 3, 2021

The Halifax District RCMP have charged nine people under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act after attending a house party in Cole Harbour.

In a release, the RCMP said police went to a home on Bissett Road at 9:35 p.m. Sunday night. The release said there was “loud music,” “strobe lights,” and an estimated 30 people.

“Upon police attendance, all went silent and dark on the property and police were refused entry,” the release said.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. food truck business fined after employees found not wearing masks

Officers waited nearby for people to leave, and ended up issuing nine tickets under the Health Protection Act for breaking gathering limits. Each carried a fine of $2,422, totaling $21,798 in fines for the event.

The release said more fines may follow as the investigation continues.

Under current COVID-19 protocols, people in Nova Scotia are only able to gather with people within their household without social distancing and masks. Smaller households of one or two people are allowed to gather with other small households of one or two people.

“The RCMP is reminding everyone to follow all public health orders and municipal bylaws. We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the release said.

