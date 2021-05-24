Menu

Crime

Man in ‘crisis’ shuts down Lakeshore Drive, Kelowna RCMP say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 24, 2021 6:25 pm
Police shut down a portion of Lakeshore Drive on Sunday for an active investigation. View image in full screen
Police shut down a portion of Lakeshore Drive on Sunday for an active investigation. Global News

A heavy police presence was reported by witnesses in the Lower Mission area of Kelowna on Sunday.

“On May 23, 2021, just before 1:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a man in crisis making weapons-related threats,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Officers were able to locate the man in a residence in the 500-block of Radant Road in Kelowna, and immediately closed down the area due to the potential threat to the public.”

Read more: Program that allows gangsters to be removed from Kelowna bars and restaurants returns

Bystanders witnessed RCMP members respond in the area, wearing full camouflage armed with long guns.

“Kelowna RCMP, with the assistance of the Southeast District Critical Incident Program Emergency Response Team (ERT), contained the area and the man was apprehended a short time later without incident,” said Noseworthy, in a press release.

Read more: Kelowna driver accused of fleeing from police, crashing pickup over embankment

The man was transported to hospital for treatment, according to the RCMP.

Kelowna RCMP is not releasing any more information regarding the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Rough arrest caught on video' Rough arrest caught on video
Rough arrest caught on video – May 10, 2021
