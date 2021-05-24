Man in ‘crisis’ shuts down Lakeshore Drive, Kelowna RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A heavy police presence was reported by witnesses in the Lower Mission area of Kelowna on Sunday.

“On May 23, 2021, just before 1:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a man in crisis making weapons-related threats,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Officers were able to locate the man in a residence in the 500-block of Radant Road in Kelowna, and immediately closed down the area due to the potential threat to the public.”

Read more: Program that allows gangsters to be removed from Kelowna bars and restaurants returns

Bystanders witnessed RCMP members respond in the area, wearing full camouflage armed with long guns.

“Kelowna RCMP, with the assistance of the Southeast District Critical Incident Program Emergency Response Team (ERT), contained the area and the man was apprehended a short time later without incident,” said Noseworthy, in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was transported to hospital for treatment, according to the RCMP.

Kelowna RCMP is not releasing any more information regarding the investigation.

0:43 Rough arrest caught on video Rough arrest caught on video – May 10, 2021