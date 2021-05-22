Menu

Crime

24 people arrested in shoplifting crackdown: West Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 22, 2021 2:06 pm
Police say West Kelowna businesses have reported an increase in violence and threats of violence towards loss-prevention officers. That increase led to a two-day crackdown on shoplifters, May 14-15. View image in full screen
Police say West Kelowna businesses have reported an increase in violence and threats of violence towards loss-prevention officers. That increase led to a two-day crackdown on shoplifters, May 14-15. Global News

A crackdown on shoplifters in West Kelowna last weekend resulted in several arrests, say police.

During the past few months, police say West Kelowna businesses have reported an increase in violence and threats of violence towards loss-prevention officers working to stop shoplifters.

As a result, police say they rolled out an initiative last weekend that targeted shoplifting, with RCMP using a combination of plain-clothes and uniformed officers identifying alleged shoplifters and arresting them.

Read more: Stratford police allege London shoplifter drove across Ontario to pilfer from stores

Police say 24 people were arrested for shoplifting and later released with future court dates.

In addition, West Kelowna RCMP added that “numerous other arrests were made for other offences such as outstanding warrants, possession of a stolen car, drug trafficking, and violations of driving prohibitions.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This was a very successful initiative,” said West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon.

“We are working diligently to send a clear message that this sort of criminal activity will not be tolerated in our community.”

