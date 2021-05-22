24 people arrested in shoplifting crackdown: West Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A crackdown on shoplifters in West Kelowna last weekend resulted in several arrests, say police.

During the past few months, police say West Kelowna businesses have reported an increase in violence and threats of violence towards loss-prevention officers working to stop shoplifters.

As a result, police say they rolled out an initiative last weekend that targeted shoplifting, with RCMP using a combination of plain-clothes and uniformed officers identifying alleged shoplifters and arresting them.

Police say 24 people were arrested for shoplifting and later released with future court dates.

In addition, West Kelowna RCMP added that “numerous other arrests were made for other offences such as outstanding warrants, possession of a stolen car, drug trafficking, and violations of driving prohibitions.”

“This was a very successful initiative,” said West Kelowna RCMP Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon.

“We are working diligently to send a clear message that this sort of criminal activity will not be tolerated in our community.”

