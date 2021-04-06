Vancouver police officer faces assault, obstruction charges after arrest of shoplifting suspect

A Vancouver police officer is facing charges stemming from the arrest of a suspect nearly two years ago.
The BC Prosecution Service said Tuesday that Const. Jonathan Kempton faces two charges of assault with a weapon, and one count each of attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving.
The charges stem from the arrest of a shoplifting suspect in May 2019.
The service said the charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no connection to the officer.
No further details about the allegations will be released as the case is now before the courts, the prosecution service said.
Kempton is scheduled to appear in provincial court on May 4.
— With files from The Canadian Press
