Crime

Vancouver police officer faces assault, obstruction charges after arrest of shoplifting suspect

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted April 6, 2021 8:26 pm
The BC Prosecution Service says Const. Jonathan Kempton has been charged after the arrest of a shoplifting suspect in May 2019. View image in full screen
The BC Prosecution Service says Const. Jonathan Kempton has been charged after the arrest of a shoplifting suspect in May 2019. Canadian Police Canine Association

A Vancouver police officer is facing charges stemming from the arrest of a suspect nearly two years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service said Tuesday that Const. Jonathan Kempton faces two charges of assault with a weapon, and one count each of attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving.

The charges stem from the arrest of a shoplifting suspect in May 2019.

The service said the charges were approved by an experienced Crown counsel with no connection to the officer.

Read more: Two Vancouver police officers found ‘reckless’ for use of force during 2016 wellness check

No further details about the allegations will be released as the case is now before the courts, the prosecution service said.

Read more: 2 Vancouver police officers ‘reassigned’ after officer filmed posing for photos next to dead body

Kempton is scheduled to appear in provincial court on May 4.

— With files from The Canadian Press

